Sabine Royalty Trust (SBR) to Issue Dividend of $0.45 on January 29th

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, January 3rd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4483 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, January 29th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. This is a positive change from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous dividend of $0.14.

Sabine Royalty Trust Stock Up 1.0 %

SBR opened at $65.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $959.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.48. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $57.73 and a 52 week high of $69.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.93.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sabine Royalty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

