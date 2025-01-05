SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ) Stock Price Up 0.5% – Here’s What Happened

SAF-Holland SE (ETR:SFQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as €14.96 ($15.42) and last traded at €14.88 ($15.34). 55,973 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 141,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at €14.80 ($15.26).

SAF-Holland Trading Up 0.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $679.03 million, a P/E ratio of 7.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €14.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €16.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.82.

About SAF-Holland

SAF-Holland SE manufactures and supplies chassis-related assemblies and components for trailers, trucks, semi-trailers, and buses. The company offers axle and air suspension systems, fifth wheels, hweel systems, coupling systems, kingpins, and landing gears, as well as ball races, braking and EBS systems, lighting systems, and disc brakes.

