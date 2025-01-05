Sanford C. Bernstein Raises Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target to $260.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $240.00 to $260.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AAPL. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on Apple from $186.00 to $184.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Apple to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.03.

Shares of AAPL opened at $243.36 on Friday. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $164.07 and a fifty-two week high of $260.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $238.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Apple had a return on equity of 152.94% and a net margin of 23.97%. The firm had revenue of $94.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.97, for a total transaction of $24,997,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 389,944 shares in the company, valued at $97,474,301.68. This represents a 20.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,130 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.87, for a total value of $945,233.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,528,946.53. The trade was a 21.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lantz Financial LLC grew its position in Apple by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 29,751 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in Apple by 271.2% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,098,251 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $231,314,000 after acquiring an additional 802,371 shares during the period. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Apple by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,021 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Apple by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC now owns 52,839 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,129,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 5.6% in the second quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 1,320,049 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $278,029,000 after purchasing an additional 70,145 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

