SBC Medical Group (NASDAQ:SBC) versus SHL Telemedicine (NASDAQ:SHLT) Head-To-Head Analysis

SHL Telemedicine (NASDAQ:SHLT – Get Free Report) and SBC Medical Group (NASDAQ:SBC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SHL Telemedicine and SBC Medical Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SHL Telemedicine $55.94 million 0.75 -$7.06 million N/A N/A SBC Medical Group $223.34 million 2.59 $340,000.00 N/A N/A

SBC Medical Group has higher revenue and earnings than SHL Telemedicine.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SHL Telemedicine N/A N/A N/A SBC Medical Group N/A -11.59% -7.05%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for SHL Telemedicine and SBC Medical Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SHL Telemedicine 0 0 1 0 3.00 SBC Medical Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

SHL Telemedicine presently has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 283.28%. Given SHL Telemedicine’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe SHL Telemedicine is more favorable than SBC Medical Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.1% of SHL Telemedicine shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.8% of SBC Medical Group shares are held by institutional investors. 63.9% of SBC Medical Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

SHL Telemedicine has a beta of -0.3, meaning that its stock price is 130% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SBC Medical Group has a beta of 0.2, meaning that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SBC Medical Group beats SHL Telemedicine on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SHL Telemedicine

(Get Free Report)

SHL Telemedicine Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets personal telemedicine solutions in Israel, Europe, and internationally. It offers smartheart, a personal mobile 12 lead ECG device that enables the detection of heart attacks; CardioSen'C, a personal cellular-digital 12-lead ECG transmitter device; and Cardio'B, a portable device to transmit a 12-lead ECG. The company also provides central communication module, a telecommunication device that transmits medical data to its telemedicine centers from various medical monitoring devices, including blood pressure, weighing, oxygen saturation level (TelePulse Oximeter), breath exhalation (TeleBreather), and sugar measuring devices; and TelePress, a remote blood pressure monitoring device for personal use. It offers its telemedicine services and devices to subscribers using electronic and telecommunication technologies. The company serves physicians, hospitals, health insurance funds, and patients. It has a collaboration agreement with Mayo Clinic to evaluate the incidence of emergency department visits, re-hospitalizations, and major adverse cardiovascular events over a period of 90 days after first hospitalization for a heart attack for patients using SmartHeart FDA approved 12 lead ECG; and the Hebrew University of Jerusalem and the Hadassah Medical Center. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About SBC Medical Group

(Get Free Report)

SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides services to support the operation of clinics which deliver specialized medical services in the areas of cosmetic medicine, esthetic dentistry and Androgenetic Alopecia or AGA, primarily in Japan and centered on the SBC Shonan Beauty Clinic Brand. SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated, formerly known as Pono Capital Two Inc., is based in TOKYO.

