SEALSQ (NASDAQ:LAES) Shares Down 6.1% – Should You Sell?

SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ:LAES – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 6.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.82 and last traded at $8.14. 36,747,050 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 62,157,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.67.

Separately, Maxim Group lowered their price target on SEALSQ from $2.25 to $1.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 27th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.04 and a 200 day moving average of $1.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55.

SEALSQ Corp, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor chips in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers semiconductors, such as VaultIC secure elements, secure arm platform, and smart card reader chips; identity provisioning services, such as IoT device provisioning and chip provisioning; and managed PKI for IoT solutions and trust services.

