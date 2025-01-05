Septerna (NASDAQ:SEPN) Shares Up 7.7% – Should You Buy?

Septerna, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEPN – Get Free Report) shares shot up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.09 and last traded at $23.00. 38,381 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 109,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.35.

Several research firms have weighed in on SEPN. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Septerna in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Septerna in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Septerna in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Septerna in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.70.

In related news, major shareholder Rock Ventures V. L.P. Third acquired 370,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $6,669,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,215,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,880,638. This trade represents a 6.34 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

We are a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a new era of G protein-coupled receptor (GPCR) oral small molecule drug discovery powered by our proprietary Native Complex Platform™. Our industrial-scale platform aims to unlock the full potential of GPCR therapies and has led to the discovery and development of our deep pipeline of product candidates focused initially on treating patients in three therapeutic areas: endocrinology, immunology and inflammation, and metabolic diseases.

