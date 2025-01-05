Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Shares Down 2.3% – Here’s Why

Severn Trent PLC (OTCMKTS:STRNY – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $30.62 and last traded at $30.79. 62,271 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 71% from the average session volume of 36,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.53.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Severn Trent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.
Severn Trent Stock Down 2.3 %
Severn Trent Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.6167 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Severn Trent’s payout ratio is 137.91%.
About Severn Trent
Severn Trent PLC operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments: Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses.
