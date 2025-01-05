Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Shares Down 2.3% – Here’s Why

Severn Trent PLC (OTCMKTS:STRNY – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $30.62 and last traded at $30.79. 62,271 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 71% from the average session volume of 36,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Severn Trent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Get Severn Trent alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Severn Trent

Severn Trent Stock Down 2.3 %

Severn Trent Cuts Dividend

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.6167 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Severn Trent’s payout ratio is 137.91%.

About Severn Trent

(Get Free Report)

Severn Trent PLC operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments: Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Severn Trent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Severn Trent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.