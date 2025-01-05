Shimano (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.94 and last traded at $13.47, with a volume of 130471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.46.

Shimano Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.03. The company has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.65 and a beta of 0.60.

Shimano Company Profile

Shimano Inc develops, produces, and distributes bicycle components, fishing tackles, and rowing equipment. It has operations in Japan, Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Oceania. Shimano Inc was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Sakai, Japan.

