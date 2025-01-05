Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Trading Down 3.3% – Should You Sell?

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.85 and last traded at $5.85. 948,919 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 2,981,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.05.

SHLS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Citigroup upgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.64.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $988.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.59.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $102.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.86 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brandon Moss acquired 22,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.55 per share, with a total value of $101,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 593,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,701,335. The trade was a 3.90 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,460 shares of company stock valued at $30,271. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHLS. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,107,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,691 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 460.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,844,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,396,000 after buying an additional 5,622,207 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,748,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,836,000 after buying an additional 658,617 shares during the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $20,191,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 262.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,371,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442,227 shares during the last quarter.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.

