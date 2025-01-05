Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SIE) Shares Down 0.3% – Time to Sell?

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SIE – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as €186.76 ($192.54) and last traded at €189.12 ($194.97). Approximately 970,926 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €189.60 ($195.46).

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of €186.14 and a 200 day moving average of €176.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.12.

About Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services (SFS) segments.

