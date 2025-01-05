Sixt (ETR:SIX2) Trading 1.8% Higher – Time to Buy?

Sixt SE (ETR:SIX2 – Get Free Report) traded up 1.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as €79.15 ($81.60) and last traded at €79.05 ($81.49). 40,904 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 49,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at €77.65 ($80.05).

Sixt Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.73, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €73.84 and its 200 day moving average price is €68.30.

Sixt Company Profile

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services through corporate and franchise station network for private and business customers worldwide. It offers its products through SIXT app, which comprises SIXT rent, a car rental service; SIXT van & truck for commercial vehicle rental; SIXT share, a car sharing service, as well as offers micro-mobility services through e-scooters, e-mopeds, and e-bikes; SIXT+ for car subscriptions/long-term rentals; and SIXT ride, which includes transfer services, chauffeur services, and event transport services.

