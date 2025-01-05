Sky Harbour Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Sky Harbour Group Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.36, but opened at $11.90. Sky Harbour Group shares last traded at $11.60, with a volume of 13,345 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SKYH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities began coverage on Sky Harbour Group in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Northland Capmk raised shares of Sky Harbour Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Sky Harbour Group from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th.

Sky Harbour Group Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm has a market cap of $835.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 1.80.

In other news, Director Alexander Buffett Rozek purchased 152,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,448,617.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 323,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,074,323.50. This trade represents a 89.11 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 45.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sky Harbour Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sky Harbour Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sky Harbour Group during the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Sky Harbour Group during the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Sky Harbour Group by 326.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 12,490 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sky Harbour Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $271,000. 14.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sky Harbour Group Company Profile

Sky Harbour Group Corporation operates as an aviation infrastructure development company in the United States. It develops, leases, and manages general aviation hangars for business aircraft. The company is based in White Plains, New York.

Featured Articles

