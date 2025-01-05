SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) Shares Up 7.3% – Should You Buy?

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Free Report) shares rose 7.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.45 and last traded at $14.45. Approximately 229,711 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 503,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.47.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of SkyWater Technology from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of SkyWater Technology in a report on Monday, November 11th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.16. The stock has a market cap of $690.54 million, a P/E ratio of -41.40 and a beta of 3.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

In related news, Director Loren A. Unterseher sold 7,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.27, for a total value of $71,944.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,806,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,714,067.28. This represents a 0.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 42.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP bought a new stake in SkyWater Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWater Technology in the third quarter valued at $41,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in SkyWater Technology during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in SkyWater Technology during the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in SkyWater Technology by 98,866.7% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 11,864 shares during the period. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pure-play technology foundry that engages in the provision of semiconductor development, manufacturing, and packaging services in the United States. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, micro-electromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

