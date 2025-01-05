SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) Hits New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMCAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $18.65 and last traded at $19.59, with a volume of 415164 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.40.

SMC Stock Up 0.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $25.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.15.

SMC Company Profile

SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers air management system, directional control valves, air cylinders, rotatory actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, fitting and tubing, and modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, as well as vacuum, air preparation, and lubrication equipment.

