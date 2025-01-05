Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNNGet Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 796,808 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the previous session’s volume of 672,756 shares.The stock last traded at $24.39 and had previously closed at $24.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Smith & Nephew from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Get Our Latest Report on SNN

Smith & Nephew Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.80. The company has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Smith & Nephew

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 1,894.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 92.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,257 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 460.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 3,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coerente Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. 25.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures; and other reconstruction products.

Featured Stories

