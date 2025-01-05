Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 796,808 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the previous session’s volume of 672,756 shares.The stock last traded at $24.39 and had previously closed at $24.40.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Smith & Nephew from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.80. The company has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 1,894.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 92.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,257 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 460.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 3,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coerente Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. 25.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures; and other reconstruction products.

