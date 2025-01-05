Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.93.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Solo Brands in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Solo Brands Stock Down 0.9 %
NYSE DTC opened at $1.15 on Friday. Solo Brands has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $6.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $105.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.19 and its 200 day moving average is $1.54.
About Solo Brands
Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor and lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.
Further Reading
