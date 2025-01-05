Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.93.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Solo Brands in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Solo Brands by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,561,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,680,000 after acquiring an additional 384,989 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Solo Brands by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 623,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 41,073 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Solo Brands by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 719,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 62,014 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Solo Brands by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 81,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 24,325 shares during the period. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Solo Brands by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 210,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 62,530 shares during the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DTC opened at $1.15 on Friday. Solo Brands has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $6.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $105.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.19 and its 200 day moving average is $1.54.

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor and lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

