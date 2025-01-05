SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:ITE) Stock Price Down 0.1% – What’s Next?

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:ITE – Get Free Report) were down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $27.88 and last traded at $27.88. Approximately 2,600,336 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 439% from the average daily volume of 482,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.91.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.29 and a 200-day moving average of $31.84.

Further Reading

