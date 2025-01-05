SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 661,532 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 32% from the previous session’s volume of 500,691 shares.The stock last traded at $39.43 and had previously closed at $39.40.

SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perritt Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P. raised its holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 16,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 13.1% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000.

SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF Company Profile

The SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, long-only bond fund that invests in a wide array of fixed income instruments of any maturity and credit quality. TOTL was launched on Feb 23, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

