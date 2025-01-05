SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 9,939 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 5,299 shares.The stock last traded at $109.13 and had previously closed at $108.61.

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $824.73 million, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.08.

Institutional Trading of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ONEY. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. McAdam LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indie Asset Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period.

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (ONEY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Yield Focused Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks from the Russell 1000 Index, selected and weighted by four factors that are scaled by market cap. ONEY was launched on Dec 2, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

