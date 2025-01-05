SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) Shares Up 0.2% – What’s Next?

SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $74.68 and last traded at $74.63. 30,088 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 36,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.45.

SPDR S&P China ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a market cap of $496.29 million, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.15 and its 200 day moving average is $73.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR S&P China ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P China ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 192,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,835,000 after purchasing an additional 5,564 shares during the last quarter. swisspartners Advisors Ltd raised its position in SPDR S&P China ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. swisspartners Advisors Ltd now owns 132,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 124,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,207,000 after buying an additional 27,322 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 45,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,734,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,132,000.

SPDR S&P China ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

