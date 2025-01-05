Spectral Medical (OTCMKTS:EDTXF) Shares Up 9.1% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Spectral Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:EDTXF – Get Free Report) were up 9.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.38 and last traded at $0.38. Approximately 2,562 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 17,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $107.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 0.87.

Spectral Medical Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of septic shock in the United States, Italy, Ireland, and internationally. The company markets Endotoxin Activity Assay, a rapid in vitro diagnostic test for the detection of components of gram negative bacterial cell wall; and Polymyxin B Hemoperfusion, a therapeutic hemoperfusion device that removes endotoxin from the bloodstream.

