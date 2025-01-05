SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Hits New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Shares of SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.97 and last traded at $2.02, with a volume of 2106 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.15.

SSAB AB (publ) Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.44.

Get SSAB AB (publ) alerts:

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter. SSAB AB (publ) had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 7.47%. Equities research analysts predict that SSAB AB will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About SSAB AB (publ)

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in Sweden, Finland, Rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and advanced high-strength steel products for steel and plate production.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SSAB AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSAB AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.