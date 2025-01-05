Star Diamond Corp Sells 5,707,634 Shares of Wescan Goldfields Inc. (CVE:WGF) Stock

Wescan Goldfields Inc. (CVE:WGF – Get Free Report) insider Star Diamond Corp sold 5,707,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.02, for a total transaction of C$114,152.68.
Wescan Goldfields Price Performance
Shares of CVE:WGF opened at C$0.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.03. Wescan Goldfields Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.02 and a 1 year high of C$0.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.88 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of -0.14.
About Wescan Goldfields
