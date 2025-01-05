Steakholder Foods (OTCMKTS:MTTCF) and Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Financial Comparison

Steakholder Foods (OTCMKTS:MTTCF – Get Free Report) and Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.8% of Integra LifeSciences shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of Integra LifeSciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Steakholder Foods and Integra LifeSciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Steakholder Foods 0 0 0 0 0.00 Integra LifeSciences 3 4 1 0 1.75

Valuation & Earnings

Integra LifeSciences has a consensus price target of $23.00, suggesting a potential downside of 0.73%. Given Integra LifeSciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Integra LifeSciences is more favorable than Steakholder Foods.

This table compares Steakholder Foods and Integra LifeSciences”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Steakholder Foods N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Integra LifeSciences $1.56 billion 1.14 $67.74 million ($0.09) -257.44

Integra LifeSciences has higher revenue and earnings than Steakholder Foods.

Profitability

This table compares Steakholder Foods and Integra LifeSciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Steakholder Foods N/A N/A N/A Integra LifeSciences -0.42% 12.35% 4.82%

Summary

Integra LifeSciences beats Steakholder Foods on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Steakholder Foods

Steakholder Foods Ltd., a deep-tech food company, develops cultivated meat production technologies in Israel. The company develops alternative protein manufacturing machines, including three-dimensional printers to produce meat, fish, and seafood analogs; and hybrid cultivated meat technologies to be integrated into production processes, as well as hybrid meat blends, cell lines, growth media, and bioreactors. It also offers premix blends as a plant-based alternative for meat and seafood under the SHMeat and SHFish brand names. In addition, the company provides consulting and implementation services. It serves food processing and retail companies; and cultivated meat producers. Steakholder Foods Ltd. was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services. It also sells instrument patterns, and surgical and lighting products to hospitals and surgery centers, as well as dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices. In addition, the company provides regenerative technology products for the treatment of acute wounds; and surgical tissue repair products for hernia, tendon, peripheral nerve repair and protection. Further, it offers skin and wound repair, plastics and surgical reconstruction products, bone grafts, and nerve and tendon repair products. The company offers its products directly through various sales forces and other distribution channels to the hospitals, integrated health networks, group purchasing organizations, clinicians, surgery centers, and health care providers in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

