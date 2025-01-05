Stella Cosby Sells 4,304 Shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Stock

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) Director Stella Cosby sold 4,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.00, for a total value of C$43,040.00.

TSE:CEU opened at C$10.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$9.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.20. The firm has a market cap of C$2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.40, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.18. CES Energy Solutions Corp. has a one year low of C$3.43 and a one year high of C$10.14.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$606.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$582.25 million. CES Energy Solutions had a return on equity of 27.17% and a net margin of 8.53%. Research analysts expect that CES Energy Solutions Corp. will post 0.8600646 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

CEU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of CES Energy Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$10.50 to C$10.75 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Scotiabank upped their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.59.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. The company provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

