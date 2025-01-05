Stewart J. Paperin Sells 24,852 Shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) Stock

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Get Free Report) Director Stewart J. Paperin sold 24,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $466,720.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,817.14. This trade represents a 98.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of ARR opened at $19.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.47. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.35 and a 1 year high of $21.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.73.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 24.17%. The firm had revenue of $127.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.95%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 122.03%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARR. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the third quarter worth $61,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 304.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 5,058 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 36.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans; and unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

