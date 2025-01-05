Stewart J. Paperin Sells 24,852 Shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) Stock

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Get Free Report) Director Stewart J. Paperin sold 24,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $466,720.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,817.14. This trade represents a 98.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
ARMOUR Residential REIT Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of ARR opened at $19.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.47. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.35 and a 1 year high of $21.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.73.
ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 24.17%. The firm had revenue of $127.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARR. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the third quarter worth $61,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 304.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 5,058 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 36.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors own 54.17% of the company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.
ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans; and unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.
