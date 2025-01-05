Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.B) Stock Price Up 3.7% – Here’s Why

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.B – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 3.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$7.78 and last traded at C$7.78. Approximately 107 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 454 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.50.
Stingray Group Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of C$18.21 million, a PE ratio of -26.83 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.45.
Stingray Group Company Profile
Stingray Group Inc operates as a music, media, and technology company worldwide. The company provides Stingray Music, a multiplatform music service available on television (TV), the internet, and through smartphones and tablets; Calm Radio, a music site for relaxation; Calm Christian, that offers Christian worship music; Qello Concerts by Stingray, an over-the-top streaming service on TV, mobile, and the web; and Stingray DJAZZ, a TV channel for jazz and jazz-related genres.
