Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.94 and last traded at $5.45, with a volume of 73174 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.55.
Studio City International Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.42. The company has a market cap of $576.85 million, a P/E ratio of -11.33 and a beta of -0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19.
Studio City International (NYSE:MSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Studio City International had a negative net margin of 14.46% and a negative return on equity of 12.84%. The firm had revenue of $174.63 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Studio City International
Studio City International Company Profile
Studio City International Holdings Limited operates an entertainment resort in Macau. It operates Studio City Casino, comprising gaming tables, including tables for VIP rolling chip operations and gaming machines; and resort, which offers various non-gaming attractions, including figure-8 ferris wheel, night club and karaoke venue, live performance arena, and an outdoor and indoor water park, as well as hotel rooms and various food and beverage establishments, and retail space.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Studio City International
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Cold Front, Hot Stocks: Diesel Prices Propel Energy Leaders
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Sustainable and Successful: 3 Climate ETFs Beating the Market
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Quantum Opportunity: Skywater Technology’s Long-Term Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Studio City International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Studio City International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.