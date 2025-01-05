Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.94 and last traded at $5.45, with a volume of 73174 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.55.

Studio City International Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.42. The company has a market cap of $576.85 million, a P/E ratio of -11.33 and a beta of -0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19.

Studio City International (NYSE:MSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Studio City International had a negative net margin of 14.46% and a negative return on equity of 12.84%. The firm had revenue of $174.63 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Studio City International

Studio City International Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Studio City International stock. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Studio City International Holdings Limited ( NYSE:MSC Free Report ) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,392 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of Studio City International worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Studio City International Holdings Limited operates an entertainment resort in Macau. It operates Studio City Casino, comprising gaming tables, including tables for VIP rolling chip operations and gaming machines; and resort, which offers various non-gaming attractions, including figure-8 ferris wheel, night club and karaoke venue, live performance arena, and an outdoor and indoor water park, as well as hotel rooms and various food and beverage establishments, and retail space.

