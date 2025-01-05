Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Stock Price Up 4.8% – Should You Buy?

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $31.52 and last traded at $31.48. 10,200,266 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 15,981,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.05.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SMCI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $67.50 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Monday, November 4th. Northland Capmk upgraded Super Micro Computer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on Super Micro Computer from $150.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.89.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 1.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 30 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 141.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Super Micro Computer by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

