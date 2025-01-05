Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODY) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.75 and last traded at $14.91, with a volume of 313719 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.18.

Taylor Wimpey Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.39.

About Taylor Wimpey

Taylor Wimpey plc operates as a homebuilder in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

