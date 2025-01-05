TBC Bank Group (LON:TBCG) Stock Price Down 0.2% – Here’s What Happened

TBC Bank Group PLC (LON:TBCG – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3,075 ($38.20) and last traded at GBX 3,110 ($38.63). Approximately 18,746 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 27,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,115 ($38.70).

TBC Bank Group Stock Down 0.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 511.51, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,064.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,902.68.

Get TBC Bank Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nino (Venera) Suknidze sold 4,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,250 ($40.37), for a total transaction of £159,055 ($197,583.85). Insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

About TBC Bank Group

TBC Bank Group PLC (“TBC PLC”) is a public limited company registered in England and Wales. TBC PLC is the parent company of JSC TBC Bank (“TBC Bank”) and a group of companies that principally operate in Georgia in the financial sector. TBC Bank, together with its subsidiaries, is a leading universal banking group in Georgia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TBC Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TBC Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.