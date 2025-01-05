TBC Bank Group (LON:TBCG) Stock Price Down 0.2% – Here’s What Happened

TBC Bank Group PLC (LON:TBCG – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3,075 ($38.20) and last traded at GBX 3,110 ($38.63). Approximately 18,746 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 27,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,115 ($38.70).
TBC Bank Group Stock Down 0.2 %
The stock has a market capitalization of £1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 511.51, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,064.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,902.68.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Nino (Venera) Suknidze sold 4,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,250 ($40.37), for a total transaction of £159,055 ($197,583.85). Insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.
About TBC Bank Group
TBC Bank Group PLC (“TBC PLC”) is a public limited company registered in England and Wales. TBC PLC is the parent company of JSC TBC Bank (“TBC Bank”) and a group of companies that principally operate in Georgia in the financial sector. TBC Bank, together with its subsidiaries, is a leading universal banking group in Georgia.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than TBC Bank Group
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Cold Front, Hot Stocks: Diesel Prices Propel Energy Leaders
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Sustainable and Successful: 3 Climate ETFs Beating the Market
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Quantum Opportunity: Skywater Technology’s Long-Term Potential
Receive News & Ratings for TBC Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TBC Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.