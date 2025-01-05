Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Trading Down 3.4% – Time to Sell?

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $39.79 and last traded at $39.85. Approximately 169,515 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 366,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.25.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TNK. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Teekay Tankers from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price (down from $51.00) on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teekay Tankers in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Fearnley Fonds raised Teekay Tankers to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.67.

The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of -0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. Teekay Tankers’s payout ratio is 8.21%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 935,652 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $64,361,000 after buying an additional 273,530 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 9.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,480,670 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $86,249,000 after purchasing an additional 124,659 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 714,612 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $49,172,000 after buying an additional 123,500 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 719,298 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $49,495,000 after buying an additional 93,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Teekay Tankers by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 906,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $52,815,000 after buying an additional 80,217 shares during the period. 52.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides crude oil and other marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products; and tanker commercial and technical management services.

