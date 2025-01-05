Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Stock Price Up 1.4% – What’s Next?

Shares of Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Free Report) shot up 1.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.97 and last traded at $4.95. 605 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 1,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Tele2 AB (publ) to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th.

Get Tele2 AB (publ) alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TLTZY

Tele2 AB (publ) Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.19.

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $709.41 million for the quarter. Tele2 AB (publ) had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 12.97%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tele2 AB will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Tele2 AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tele2 AB (publ) provides fixed and mobile connectivity, handset related data services, and entertainment services in Sweden, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. The company offers mobile telephony and data, fixed broadband, fixed telephony, switch and contact center, cloud services, IT services, network services, workplace, video and collaboration, united communications, and security services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tele2 AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tele2 AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.