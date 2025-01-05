Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:TLX) Shares Down 0.7% – Time to Sell?

Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:TLX – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.89 and last traded at $14.89. 545 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 2,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited American Depositary Shares in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. William Blair upgraded Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited American Depositary Shares to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Get Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited American Depositary Shares alerts:

View Our Latest Report on TLX

Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited American Depositary Shares Trading Down 0.5 %

Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited American Depositary Shares Company Profile

Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited is a biopharmaceutical company which focused on the development and commercialisation of therapeutic and diagnostic radiopharmaceuticals and associated medical technologies. It involved in developing a portfolio of clinical and commercial stage products that aims to address significant unmet medical needs in oncology and rare diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited American Depositary Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited American Depositary Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.