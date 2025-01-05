Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM) Shares Up 5.4% – Here’s What Happened

Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) shares were up 5.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $36.20 and last traded at $36.10. Approximately 945,839 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 1,990,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.25.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Tempus AI from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Tempus AI in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Tempus AI in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Tempus AI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Tempus AI in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17.

In other Tempus AI news, CEO Eric P. Lefkofsky sold 187,655 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total value of $7,044,568.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,557,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,780,403.82. This trade represents a 1.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Ryan Fukushima sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total value of $5,101,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,007,207 shares in the company, valued at $42,816,369.57. The trade was a 10.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 845,041 shares of company stock valued at $35,125,473 in the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tempus AI in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tempus AI in the third quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Tempus AI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Tempus AI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd acquired a new stake in Tempus AI during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.22% of the company’s stock.

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

