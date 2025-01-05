Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $210.05.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TXN shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $154.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Summit Insights raised Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $268.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of TXN stock opened at $190.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $198.24 and a 200-day moving average of $199.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $173.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.41, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.98. Texas Instruments has a 1-year low of $155.46 and a 1-year high of $220.38.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 31.60% and a return on equity of 29.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were paid a $1.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.12%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.80, for a total transaction of $2,085,912.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,272,256.80. This trade represents a 32.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald Kirk sold 10,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.33, for a total value of $2,142,894.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,912,295.59. This represents a 42.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Texas Instruments

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 234,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,535,000 after purchasing an additional 9,608 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 60.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 174,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,909,000 after purchasing an additional 65,512 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Texas Instruments by 454.5% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,256,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $244,386,000 after buying an additional 1,029,741 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.9% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 93,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,353,000 after buying an additional 5,201 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,702,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $558,255,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

(Get Free Report

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.