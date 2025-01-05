The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 7th

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 7th,RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be given a dividend of 1.06 per share by the bank on Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at C$77.13 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$76.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$70.18. Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of C$60.68 and a twelve month high of C$80.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$95.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BNS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays upgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Bank of America upgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$73.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$66.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$82.00 to C$81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$76.73.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

