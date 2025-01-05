The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 7th

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 5th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be given a dividend of 0.7535 per share by the bank on Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $3.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th.

Bank of Nova Scotia has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.1% annually over the last three years. Bank of Nova Scotia has a payout ratio of 59.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Bank of Nova Scotia to earn $5.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.8%.

NYSE BNS opened at $53.39 on Friday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of $43.67 and a 12-month high of $57.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.07.

BNS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

