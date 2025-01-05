The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (PNC) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $1.60 on February 5th

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 3rd,RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.60 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%.

The PNC Financial Services Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 14 years. The PNC Financial Services Group has a payout ratio of 42.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect The PNC Financial Services Group to earn $14.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.2%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE PNC opened at $195.63 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 1-year low of $139.69 and a 1-year high of $216.26. The company has a market capitalization of $77.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $200.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 14.97%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.60 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andrew T. Feldstein sold 14,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.09, for a total transaction of $3,048,195.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,119,768.41. The trade was a 27.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.57, for a total transaction of $236,687.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 546,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,052,553.99. The trade was a 0.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,030 shares of company stock valued at $5,916,453. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Barclays increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $209.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Stephens lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.81.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

