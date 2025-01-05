The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.59 and last traded at $8.64, with a volume of 211849 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.07.

SWGAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of The Swatch Group to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of The Swatch Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of The Swatch Group to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.28 and its 200-day moving average is $9.85.

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. The company operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry.

