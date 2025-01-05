TheWorks.co.uk (LON:WRKS) Trading Down 12% – Here’s Why

TheWorks.co.uk plc (LON:WRKS – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 12% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 18 ($0.22) and last traded at GBX 18 ($0.22). Approximately 269,226 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 99% from the average daily volume of 135,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20.45 ($0.25).

TheWorks.co.uk Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 21.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 23.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 770.97. The firm has a market cap of £10.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.00 and a beta of 1.18.

TheWorks.co.uk Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TheWorks.co.uk plc engages in the retailing of gifts, books, art and craft products, toys, games, and stationery and seasonal products in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It sells its products through a network of stores, as well as through online. The company was founded in 1981 and is based in Birmingham, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TheWorks.co.uk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TheWorks.co.uk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.