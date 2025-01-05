thyssenkrupp (ETR:TKA) Trading Up 1.5% – Should You Buy?

Shares of thyssenkrupp AG (ETR:TKA – Get Free Report) shot up 1.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as €4.04 ($4.16) and last traded at €4.01 ($4.14). 1,570,701 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €3.96 ($4.08).

thyssenkrupp Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -0.99, a PEG ratio of 136.03 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €3.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €3.58.

thyssenkrupp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

thyssenkrupp AG operates as an industrial and technology company in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Automotive Technology, Decarbon Technologies, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Marine Systems. The Automotive Technology segment offers components, systems, and automation solutions for vehicle manufacturing, such as axle assembly, body in white, camshafts and electric engine components, dampers, dies, springs and stabilizers, crankshafts and conrods, steering, and undercarriages.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for thyssenkrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for thyssenkrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.