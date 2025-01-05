Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) Shares Down 7.4% – Here’s What Happened

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 7.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. 121,732 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 462,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on TWM shares. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$0.45 to C$0.30 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$0.40 to C$0.30 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$0.64.
Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in the United States. The company primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined products, and renewable products and services. It also engages in the sale of refined petroleum products, including gasoline, low sulphur diesel, and ancillary products, as well as renewable fuels and natural gas; and gathering, processing, transporting, extraction, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs.
