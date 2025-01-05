Todd Burdick Sells 24,000 Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Todd Burdick sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.16, for a total transaction of C$411,888.00.
Peyto Exploration & Development Stock Down 0.2 %
PEY stock opened at C$17.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$16.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$15.20. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a 12 month low of C$12.41 and a 12 month high of C$17.27. The company has a market cap of C$3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.75.
Peyto Exploration & Development Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. Peyto Exploration & Development’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.16%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Analysis on Peyto Exploration & Development
About Peyto Exploration & Development
Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Peyto Exploration & Development
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Quantum Opportunity: Skywater Technology’s Long-Term Potential
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Nebius Group: The Rising Star in AI Infrastructure
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/30 – 1/03
Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.