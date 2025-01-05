Todd Burdick Sells 24,000 Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Todd Burdick sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.16, for a total transaction of C$411,888.00.

Peyto Exploration & Development Stock Down 0.2 %

PEY stock opened at C$17.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$16.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$15.20. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a 12 month low of C$12.41 and a 12 month high of C$17.27. The company has a market cap of C$3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.75.

Peyto Exploration & Development Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. Peyto Exploration & Development’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.16%.

PEY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$18.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Peyto Exploration & Development presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.70.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

