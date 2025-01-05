Todd Mcelhatton Sells 50,373 Shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Stock

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 50,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $500,203.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 404,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,018,015.62. The trade was a 11.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Zuora stock opened at $9.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.77. Zuora, Inc. has a one year low of $7.70 and a one year high of $10.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.29 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.31.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ZUO. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Zuora in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Lake Street Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Zuora in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zuora has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.43.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZUO. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Zuora by 4.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 193,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 8,407 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Zuora by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zuora by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 746,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,409,000 after purchasing an additional 113,597 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zuora in the second quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Zuora in the second quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Zuora, Inc provides a monetization suite for modern businesses to help companies launch and scale new services and operate dynamic customer-centric business models. The company offers Zuora Billing that allows customers to deploy various pricing and packaging strategies to monetize their recurring revenue streams, bill customers, calculate prorations when subscriptions change, and automate billing and payment operations; Zuora Revenue, a revenue recognition and automation solution that accounting teams use to manage their complex revenue streams; Zuora Payments to provide payment orchestration services for companies looking to operate globally; and Zephr, a digital subscriber experience platform that helps companies orchestrate dynamic experiences that increase conversion, reduce churn, and nurture ongoing subscriber relationships.

