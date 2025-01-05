Todd P. Kelsey Sells 1,500 Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Stock

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.39, for a total value of $234,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,615,241.69. This represents a 1.98 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:PLXS opened at $157.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.38 and a beta of 0.91. Plexus Corp. has a 52 week low of $90.18 and a 52 week high of $170.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $159.55 and a 200 day moving average of $135.65.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.30. Plexus had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Plexus’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Plexus by 573.5% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Plexus by 36,700.0% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Plexus in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Plexus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Plexus by 89.4% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PLXS shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Plexus from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Plexus in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Plexus from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Plexus from $144.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Plexus presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.25.

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

