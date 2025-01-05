Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $152.53.

TOL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $189.00 price target on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $168.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down previously from $166.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on TOL

Toll Brothers Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE TOL opened at $126.23 on Friday. Toll Brothers has a 1 year low of $95.46 and a 1 year high of $169.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $145.59 and its 200 day moving average is $139.98.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The construction company reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 14.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Toll Brothers will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.12%.

Insider Activity at Toll Brothers

In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 11,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total value of $1,404,419.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,618 shares in the company, valued at $2,599,311.26. The trade was a 35.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christine Garvey sold 204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.78, for a total value of $25,659.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $972,027.84. The trade was a 2.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,202 shares of company stock valued at $5,903,186. 1.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toll Brothers

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TOL. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,118,459 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $327,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,758 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in Toll Brothers during the third quarter valued at approximately $111,562,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 34.8% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,673 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $241,380,000 after purchasing an additional 541,140 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Toll Brothers by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 963,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,993,000 after purchasing an additional 431,160 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,985,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.