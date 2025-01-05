Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Trading Down 3.5% – Time to Sell?

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.29 and last traded at $0.30. Approximately 25,356,621 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 41,203,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.03) by $1.80. Tonix Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,197.86% and a negative return on equity of 163.95%. The business had revenue of $2.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 million. On average, research analysts expect that Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. will post -17.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Tonix Pharmaceuticals
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, discovering, commercializing, and licensing therapeutics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. It markets Zembrace SymTouch and Tosymra for the treatment of acute migraine with or without aura in adults.
