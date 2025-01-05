Torrent Capital (CVE:TORR) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Torrent Capital Ltd. (CVE:TORR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.70 and last traded at C$0.70, with a volume of 1500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.68.

Torrent Capital Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$17.64 million, a P/E ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.57.

Torrent Capital Company Profile

Torrent Capital Ltd. operates as an investment company, primarily invests in the securities of public and private companies. It also focuses on the construction of port infrastructure; and provision of services and equity ownership in businesses that support aquaculture, renewable energy, and oil and gas sectors, as well as other port developments.

