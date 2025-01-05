Torrent Capital (CVE:TORR) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Torrent Capital Ltd. (CVE:TORR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.70 and last traded at C$0.70, with a volume of 1500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.68.
The company has a market cap of C$17.64 million, a P/E ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.57.
Torrent Capital Ltd. operates as an investment company, primarily invests in the securities of public and private companies. It also focuses on the construction of port infrastructure; and provision of services and equity ownership in businesses that support aquaculture, renewable energy, and oil and gas sectors, as well as other port developments.
