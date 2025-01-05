Triller Group (ILLR) and Its Peers Head to Head Analysis

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Triller Group and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Triller Group $56.68 million -$49.21 million -2.17 Triller Group Competitors $2.30 billion $263.21 million 21.33

Triller Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Triller Group. Triller Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Triller Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Triller Group -139.01% -805.50% -54.21% Triller Group Competitors 9.99% 115.85% 6.57%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Volatility & Risk

0.0% of Triller Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.7% of shares of all “Investment advice” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.8% of Triller Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.8% of shares of all “Investment advice” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Triller Group has a beta of -1.45, meaning that its stock price is 245% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Triller Group’s competitors have a beta of 1.03, meaning that their average stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Triller Group competitors beat Triller Group on 9 of the 9 factors compared.

Triller Group Company Profile

Triller Corp. operates Triller app, an artificial intelligence powered technology platform. The company’s platform enables creators, such as influencers, artists, athletes, public figures, and consumer brands build direct relationships with audiences to create awareness, drive content consumption, generate commerce, and shape culture. The company’s application is a short-form video app that allows users to access user and professionally generated content from creators worldwide. The company also produces content under the own and third-party brands, including trendsetting music, sports, lifestyle, fashion, and entertainment media that creates cultural moments, attracts users to its offerings, and drives social interaction that serves as a cultural wellspring across digital society. Triller Corp. was formerly known as Triller, Inc. and changed its name to Triller Corp. in March 2023. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Los Angeles, California. Triller Corp. operates as a subsidiary of Proxima Media LLC. As of October 15, 2024, Triller Corp. acquired AGBA Group Holding Limited (NasdaqCM:AGBA) in reverse merger transaction.

